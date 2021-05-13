FNM Election T-Shirts and flags arrived are being offloaded at 601 East Bay Street…

0
205

NASSAU| BP is reporting the arrival of the FNM t-shirts now being moved out of Brent Symonette’s 601 building on East Bay Street.

BP knew the shirts were here from December and paid for by a number boy in the country. We also know the motion to an early general election is in play because Minnis has ran out of money.

The government need $2 billion for the next fiscal year and cannot find it. Lenders around the world have declined lending the Minnis Government a dime.

We are live…It aint long Nah!

Trucks and flatbeds load up with FNM paraphernalia which moved today May 13th, 2021 and being stored at Brent Symonette’s 601 building, East Bay Street.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR