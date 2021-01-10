FNM hires Republican PR firm for early General Election campaign

FNM MASS RALLY IN South Andros a few weeks so.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement have hired a Republican public relations firm to run the party’s election campaign and unleash Donald Trump-like tactics ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Texas-based firm, which Minnis flew to back in 2017 to thank, has been instructed to do whatever it takes to get Minnis re-elected as his popularity plummets over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Dorian as well as increased taxation of the poor including the VAT increase to 12 percent.

It is the same firm the FNM used for the 2017 General Election, which some observers have described as the nastiest election campaign in recent memory. It is predicted that the upcoming political battle will be even more bitter in the governing party’s desperation to retain power, BUT MINNIS IS FINISH!

It’s no surprise that Minnis has enlisted the expertise of a Right-wing firm as he has often been compared to the recently defeated Trump.

Both leaders bungled the Covid-19 pandemic, both are out of their depth, turn on their allies at the drop of a dime, are dishonest and show utter contempt for the media.

The Minnis Administration faces an uphill battle in the final stretch of its term in office. A government has not been re-elected in The Bahamas since 1997.