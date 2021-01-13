FNM in Carmichael constituency slams door in DPM Bannister’s face as he campaigned in the area last evening…

Desmond Bannister

NASSAU| Well the Deputy Prime Minister was on the ground campaigning hard Wednesday evening on Belair Estates area off Carmichael Road. BP was on the walk with the Minister and we laughed and laughed all through the corner.

The Minister couldn’t take the insults as resident after resident hurled on him. At one point the DPM looked as if he was holding on for life on a car as the walk became unbearable.

One BIGTIME FNM saw the Minister coming, slammed his door and locked it tight tight! What a scene that was. Desmond Bannister on the ground and the FNMs refused to come outside to listen to his new lies.

