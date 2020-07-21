FNM OPM RAPID RESPONSE TEAM CONFIRMS VIA THIS PHA STATEMENT THAT HEALTH IS CHALLENGED TO TEST CITIZENS EXPERIENCING COVID SYMPTOMS!

KEEP WAILING DEM SHENIQUE! YOU GAT DEM ON THE RUN!!!

Shenique Miller

PUBLIC HOSPITALS AUTHORITY

GRAND BAHAMA HEALTH SERVICES

PHA & GBHS REFUTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY SOCIAL MEDIA HOST

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) is refuting an announcement made by social media host Shenique Miller today on her show, The Conversation. The announcement made by Ms. Miller advises Grand Bahamians to report to the Rand Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing.

The PHA and GBHS wish to state for the record that no such advisory has been issued, and that the information disseminated by Ms Miller on her broadcast is not an official announcement by, or on behalf of, the GBHS.

Grand Bahamians are reminded that there is an existing national protocol for COVID-19 testing that has not changed. Contact tracing by infectious disease officers is ongoing.

Persons that may be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing are reminded to seek medical care by phoning ahead and informing the nearest community clinic when you will visit.

All residents are reminded to follow the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 prevention protocols inclusive of frequent handwashing, maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks in public.