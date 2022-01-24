FNM MCM Erma Williams passes…

Erma Williams

NASSAU| She was the woman who cooked faithfully for the Members of Parliament for many many years.

Faithful Free National Movement Meritorious Council Member, Erma Williams, passed away. She was a mother to many. A beautiful soul. A True faithful and loyal DIE HARD FNM to the core.

She was a truth talker and a straight shooter. She was never ashamed to declare her bold standing to the world that she was FNM. She will be missed.

On behalf of all of us here at Bahamas Press, we pray for her family on her passing and that her soul find rest eternal.