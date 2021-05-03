FNM propagandist Ozzie Samuel Poitier CHARGED!

Ozzie Samuel Poitier

NASSAU| FNM propagandist Ozzie Samuel Poitier faces a charge of criminal libel over false claims he made about Opposition Leader Philip Davis.

Prosecutors say Poitier, an ex-cop, in November 2020 published on Facebook and WhatsApp comments that intentionally defamed Davis’ character.

In those posts, Poitier claimed that Davis had given instructions to “hurt, take out and kill other people.”

Police arrested Poitier in Cockburn Town in San Salvador on the complaint.

Poitier pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. He was granted $5,000 bail and returns to court on June 29 for trial.

He could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

Poitier was represented by Rionda Godet.