FNM Rapid Response Team in the OPM issues statement on man setup to escape PMH but fails to tell us how many COVID positive tests were confirmed today!

Patient Returned to Ward after Incident at PMH

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) wishes to advise that police were called to the Hospital to respond to a forty-four-year-old male patient attempting to exit from a window at approximately 2:50 pm this afternoon.

Officers of the Police and Fire units were successful in deescalating the situation and the patient was immediately assessed at the Emergency Department and returned to the Ward where he was previously receiving care.

The Patient remains in Hospital on a twenty-four (24) hour hold for further observation and medical treatment.

BP QUESTION: Was the patient a COVID patient?