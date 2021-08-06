Ellie Hepburn

FNM shifts blame of Beetle import to the PLP to shift their crushing defeat on GRAND BAHAMA – WHY when the FNM is in power?

GRAND BAHAMA| It is so unfortunate the lengths this FNM government will go to hide their incompetency and victimize Bahamians. But, hey, this is the Minnis Administration where all the rules have gone out the window.

We have it under good authority that the FMM went into an emergency closed door meeting to prepare damage control for this latest debacle on Grand Bahama Island.

Through gross incompetence, dumbness and completely dropping the ball, they allowed dangerous invasive beetles to be brought into the Grand Bahama island community.

But, rather than blaming those who were responsible for inspection of the vessel (Customs and others), FNMs have shifted the blame to a PLP financial, Ellie Hepburn, who they believe would be the perfect scapegoat. Inspection was NOT Ellie’s role in the exercise at all. So what is this?

Hepburn is a major donor to the INCOMING PLP GOVERNMENT and, rather than blame those who cleared the vessel, blame is being shifted to Hepburn.

FNMs will stop at nothing to keep power and ruin this country in the meantime. NOTHING! And they will do anything to blame the PLP – who is not in power at this particular time.

Stay woke and don’t allow them to get away with this!

