FNM WSC Executive Chairman and GM say they going to put the police on the WSC Management Union Boss Ednel Rolle

STATEMENT OF GM ELWOOD DONALDSON ON EDNEL ROLLE’S DEFAMATORY PRESS RELEASE – WHO IS BEING USED?

Elwood Donaldson WSC

It was with interest that we read the scandalous, intentionally defamatory and lie-laden ramblings of Ednel Rolle as he attacked the Corporation’s Executive Chairman Hon. Adrian Gibson, MP and myself. It was clearly a political stunt on the part of Rolle. Frankly, such indecent, libelous and venomous utterances have no place in this environment.

Though he asserts a claim to the disputed presidency of the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Management Union, Ednel Rolle – on retirement leave – is no longer an active employee of the Corporation.

The falsehoods and lies in the document bearing Mr. Rolle’s signature are too numerous to mention, entirely denied and are firmly rejected. However, given the clear intent to damage the reputations of both myself and the Executive Chairman, we have instructed our counsel to immediately file legal proceedings against Mr. Rolle et al for defamation and, today, will be filing a joint police complaint against Mr. Rolle for intentional libel.

Elwood Donaldson, /General Manager