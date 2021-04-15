FNMs drops Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes and ratifies a new candidate not supported by the branch!

House Speaker dropped for Nicole Martin just as BP reported months ago!

PM Minnis and Speaker Moultrie

NASSAU| The Free National Movement has ratified three additional candidates for the upcoming general election including former trade unionist Nicole Martin, who will replace House Speaker Halson Moultrie as the party’s standard bearer in the Nassau Village constituency.

Moultrie quit the FNM after party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis asked him not to offer himself as a candidate.

Drumeco Dexter Lauriston Archer also received a nomination for Fort Charlotte while Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson was renominated for the Central and South Eleuthera constituency.

Johnson’s nomination comes as a shock to many following reports that he beat his wife and was caught cheating on her with a woman living in Coral Harbor.

The wife’s brother beat up the MP outside his sweetheart’s house early one morning after learning that the playboy MP had abused his sister.

What message is the FNM sending to female voters by running a candidate accused of beating his wife?