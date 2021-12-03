Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson Q.C. set to sit as Chair of the University of the Bahamas!

Allyson Maynard Gibson Q.C.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the Davis Government has selected former Attorney General Mrs Allyson Maynard Gibson Q.C. as the next Chair of the University of the Bahamas.

Gibson’s stellar career in the legal profession took her to the high point of her constitutional role as the legal advisor to the Government. There she modernised the courts, introduced the programme of “Swift Justice”, increased the number of serving Justices on the Bench while at the same time introducing technology and sophistication to the ease of doing business through E-Government throughout the country and around the world.

Gibson once served as Leader of Government Business in the Senate and was elected as a Member of Parliament for the community of Pinewood in Southern New Providence.

