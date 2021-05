NASSAU| BP is reporting the passing of former educator, Trade Unionist and devote Anglican Mr. Donald Symonette.

Mr. Symonette you should know was the former President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers.

He passed away on Thursday following a short illness. He was a faithful member of the St. Anne’s Anglican Church where his family worshipped. Let us pray for them in this most difficult time.

REST ETERNAL GRANT UNTO HIM O LORD…AMEN!