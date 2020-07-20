Former Banker on Grand Bahama passes after testing positive for COVID19!

Debbie McKinney Henderson

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the possibility of one COVID19 related case on the island of Grand Bahama yesterday.

The 54-year-old former CIBC former employee Debbie McKinney Henderson presented to the hospital on July 16th after having serious complications. After isolating for several days she returned to hospital on Grand Bahama Island, was admitted, and eventually passed away on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BP reports the local credit union operation on the island has abruptly closed its doors in the second city.

Meanwhile more new COVID19 cases have surfaced on Grand Bahama today.

