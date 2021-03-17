Former baseball player Ed Ambrister dies…

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former Bahamian baseball player with the Cincinnati Reds Mr. Ed Armbrister. He died at his home on New Providence in the community of Carmichael Road today.

Ambrister had a long struggle as a diabetic. He passed away around early afternoon.

Edison Armbrister, Jr. was born on July 4, 1948, in Nassau, the Bahamian capital, on the island of New Providence. He was part of a large family. When his father, Edison Sr., died in June 2009, there were 13 surviving children. Ed had at least five brothers – one of whom, Jonathan, played briefly in the minors in 1978 – and seven sisters.

The third man from the Bahamas to play in the major leagues, Ed Armbrister was a spare part in Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine. His career was modest (265 at-bats in 224 games), but he won World Series rings in 1975 and 1976. Yet for Boston Red Sox fans, Armbrister was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The outfielder is still best known for his controversial collision with Carlton Fisk in Game Three of the 1975 Series. He was one of the gremlins that wouldn’t be cast out until Boston finally became a baseball champion again in 2004.

Today on his passing we pray for his soul that the GOD of all mercies grant him peace.