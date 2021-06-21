Former BTC employee gunned down in Chippingham after being robbed by his attacker…

Former BTC employee, graphic designer and photographer Reno Rankine.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the country’s 55th homicide victim who was murdered in cold blood on Father’s Day in the Sydney Street area of Chippingham shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

Shot dead was former BTC employee, graphic designer and photographer Reno Rankine. He was fatally shot to the head as his attacker robbed him and vanished into the cloud of darkness leaving his victim helpless. He died on the scene.

Neighbours at the homicide scene described the young father as a hard worker full of life who loved to travel. This will be a Father’s Day his relatives and friends will never forget.

May his soul rest in peace.