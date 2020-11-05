Former Cabinet Minister denied a STATE FUNERAL!

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The National Flag was presented to the family of the late Former Parliamentarian the Hon. Darrell E. Rolle, November 5, 2020. in Parliament Square after Lie-in-State ceremonies during the day.

Mr. Rolle served in the Cabinet of the Bahamas for almost a quarter of a century and was first elected back in 1971. He was denied a State Funeral. This is sad.

However, THE FUNERAL SERVICE FOR Hon. Darrell Rolle will be held tomorrow at 10:00 am at his home church St John’s Native Cathedral Meeting Street.

The body will remain at Bethels until the service is complete, after the service a police motorcade to Lakeview Cemetery.

We report yinner decide!