BP BREAKING| Former Works Minister Neko and wife Barbara Grant are tonight mourning the loss of their last living child, who passed away this evening.

Grant jr. died of pneumonia. He was 43-years-old.

He leaves behind a wife and two children (the youngest being an 8-month-old baby).

NEKO Sr daughter passed away some 10 years ago.

We offer prayers for the family at this most difficult time.

We report yinner decide!