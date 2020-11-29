Former Central Bank Governor Wendy Cragg

Former Central Bank Governor Wendy Craigg has declined offer to become Minister of State for Finance…

BP Breaking Just IN: Bahamas Press is now learning former Central Bank Governor and consultant in the Ministry of Finance Mrs Wendy Craigg has declined PM Hubert Minnis’ offer to join his Cabinet.

CRAIGG who is a master in the area of economics and finance informed the PM of her decision over the weekend. MINNIS will now look for a new Finance Minister to get the books ready for the midterm budget.

Minnis does not want to take responsibility for the mess and lack of fiscal accounting left by K Peter Turnquest who resigned from the post last week.

We report yinner decide!