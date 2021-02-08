Jamaican Former Court of Appeal president, Paul Harrison, dies

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes

NASSAU| Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said he is deeply saddened by the death of former president of the Court of Appeal, Paul Harrison.

Harrison, 85, died on Sunday morning.

“Justice Harrison served our courts for over 45 years. His appellate career was marked with excellence, which saw him ending his career as president of the Court of Appeal,” said Sykes in a statement to The Gleaner.

“Justice Harrison’s skills as a trial judge, his judgecraft, and court management were unmatched.”

Sykes extended sympathies to Harrison’s family.

Harrison served as appeal court president president from 2005-2007.

He previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court and a Crown counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Jamaica.

Harrison was admitted to the Bar in London in 1969 as a member of Lincoln’s Inn.

He was the father of former contractor general Dirk Harrison.