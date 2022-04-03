Former Deputy Permanent Secretary Dorothy Phillips passes…

Mrs Dorothy Phillips

NASSAU| Bahamaa Press is reporting the passing of Mrs Dorothy Phillips this morning.

On her return to The Bahamas, she served as, Nursing Officer-in-Charge of the newly started Tuberculosis Programme. She also served as the Nursing Officer in charge of Community Health Nursing.

Later she was transferred as Nursing Officer and promoted to Principal Nursing Officer- of the Public Health Nursing Services for New Providence and the Family Islands.

She later pursued and attained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Florida International University.

After a number of years, she was transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital as Principal Nursing Officer. Having an interest in Public Administration, she requested and was granted a transfer to the Public Administrative Services as First Assistant Secretary She pursued and attained her Master’s in Business Administration and her Certificate in Public Administration .. with Distinction and was promoted to Deputy Permanent Secretary, the position she held when she retired from the Government Service.

Secretary/Administrator to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Dependants’ Trust

Mrs. Phillips is married to Mr. Oscar Phillips, retired Consul-General for the Republic of Guyana to the Bahamas. They have three children and four grand-children

May her soul rest in peace.