Former DPM Cynthia Mother Pratt battles at Doctor’s Hospital WEST with COVID19

Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt – photo by www.tribune242.com

NASSAU| Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt has been admitted to hospital, according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader Philip “Brave” Davis.

“Her physician has said she is resting in stable condition for observation as a precaution given the sensitivity required for covid treatment,” Davis said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her and the Pratt family during this delicate and trying period.”

“I ask that Bahamians respect her privacy and to pray for her full recovery,” said Davis.

Pratt became the first female deputy prime minister of the Bahamas under the first Christie Administration in 2002. She was also the first female Acting Prime Minister and the first female Minister of National Security.

“Mother” Pratt, as she is affectionately known, stepped down from frontline politics in 2012.