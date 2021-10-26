Former educator turns 90 today (Tuesday)

Ms Telzena G. COAKLEY

NASSAU| Happy 90th Birthday goes out today to Ms Telzena G. COAKLEY.

Ms Coakley, is a former President’s Medal honorees and a 1962 graduate of the Colĺege of Saint Benedict and St John’s University.

She is a retired educator in the Bahamas who spent her early career as an elementary school teacher and principal in Nassau and abroad.

Upon returning to the Bahamas she co-founded and directed the Benedictine University College (BUC) from 1974-1990.

Ms Coakley has also served as a senior officer in the Ministries of Education, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Finance, and as a member of the Public Service Commission, all in the Bahamas. These came also with her many lifelong days of service within the Catholic community.

Today we at Bahamas Press celebrate this giant of a woman and offer her congratulations as she reach this milestone in her journey of life.

Happy Birthday to you and may God Richly Bless you on this day.