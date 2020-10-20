Former FNM Bamboo Town Candidate Cassius Stuart restarts his Bahamas Democratic Movement and ratifies Executive Teams

Cassius Stuart set to BREAK MINNIS FNM IN HALF and could organize
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Democratic Movement ratified the party’s Executive Team, along with the Women’s Association Executive Team and the Young Democrats Executive Team on Saturday, October 17th 2020.
They are:Party Leader – Cassius Stuart
Chairman – Ivan Thompson
Vice Chairman – Charles Kemp
1 st Vice Chair – Nelda Fox
2 nd Vice Chair – Pedro Johnson
3 rd Vice Chair – Allen Smith
Secretary General – Sherrell Storr
2nd Asst. Sec. General – Cindy Tinker
Treasurer – Vaughn Jones
Asst. Treasurer – McClain Pinder
1st Asst. Treasurer – Tessa Bullard
Chaplin – Sonia Rolle
Sergeant-at-arms – Patrick Bethel
Governing Council
Allen Albury
Joe Fox
Kevin Frazier
Jermaine Higgs
Parish Simmons
Bernard Rolle
Dion Stuart
Samuel Bain
Wayne Johnson
Sherria Adderley
Tolonus Sands
Lorenzo Bullard
Felix Knowles
Sidney Carroll
Gaylene Forbes
Roseland Rohs
Women’s Association Executive Board
President – Nelda Fox
1st Vice – Kirsten Moss
2nd Vice – Tessa Bullard
3rd Vice – Sonia Rolle
Council Rep. – Felica Neely
Council Rep. – Shirley Smith
Council Rep. – Cindy Tinker
Trustee – Magorey Higgs
Marketing & PR – Ivette Knowles
Young Democrats Executive Board
Chairman – Jonell Fox
Vice Chairman – Rajay Feaste
1st Vice Chairman – Lyric Lightbourn
2nd Vice Chairman Amber Wells
3rd Vice Chairman – Mannisha Charlton
Secretary General – Kamryn Williams
Deputy Sec. General – Trevez Hamilton
1st Dep. Sec. General – Johnell Wells
Treasurer – Tonnice Stubbs
Asst. Treasurer – Gabrielle Mackey
1st Asst. Treasurer – Angel Cleare
Trustee – Tamia Armbrister
Trustee – Jasmine Hanna
Trustee – Dillon Russell
Trustee – Cassidy Stuart
Leader of the BDM, Cassius Stuart strongly believes that the move of the BDM is divinely accelerated and he is exceptionally pleased with the caliber of leaders coming together to be the drivers of change that our country so desperately needs.
The party has accomplished a lot in the past few months and in the coming months the party will complete the ratification of all officers, along with the ratification and announcement of the party’s candidates, he added.
The BDM is a transparent body with the best interest of Bahamian citizens at heart. The party’s 40 year plan to positively impact the Bahamas can be found on its website at www.mybdm.org.
There will be many more opportunities to learn about our party’s platform and meet with our leaders. The Women and Men Association of the BDM for the past month have faithfully operated a weekly feeding program called “Our Brother’s Keepers”.
The teams deliver food throughout the communities in the inner city. It is our commitment to win the trust and support of the Bahamian people through our unwavering and genuine actions.
