Former FNM Cabinet Minister arrested!

Branville McCartney and FNM Chairman Carl Culmer together at last!

NASSAU| Former cabinet minister and leader of the Democratic National Alliance Branville McCartney is currently being held at Cable Beach Police Station after being taken into custody on Thursday.

According to Gallery sources, the lawyer was held at the police station overnight for allegedly resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and disorderly behavior.

He was arrested on Thursday night. It is unclear if or when he will be charged in the Magistrates Court.

McCartney entered frontline politics in 2007 as the Free National Movement candidate for Bamboo Town.

He was first appointed Minister of State for Tourism before being shuffled to the Ministry of Immigration as a junior minister.

However, McCartney later quit the FNM and formed the DNA, which failed to secure any seats in the 2012 General Election but secured an impressive number of votes for a third party.

After then FNM Deputy Leader Loretta Butler-Turner had Dr. Hubert Minnis ousted as Opposition leader, she appointed McCartney as a Senator. However, that political relationship was short-lived.

The DNA saw a drop in votes in the 2017 General Election, prompting McCartney to step down as DNA leader.