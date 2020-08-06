Former FNM Chairman Senator Johnley Ferguson passes…

The Chairmans: Johnley Ferguson, the former Chairman of the FNM and Carl Bethell, the current Attorney General are seen here in more happier times at the Party’s fair at Arawak Cay, Nassau. Photo by Rodney Moncur.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former VICE President of the Senate, former South Eleuthera Candidate and former Chairman of the FNM Johnley Ferguson has passed away tonight.

Mr. Ferguson, before his leap into frontline politics was a former Family Island Administrator and was appointed a Consultant in the Department of Lands and Local Government. There he assisted the government in improving the coordination of Department strategies, particularly with respect to the handling of applications for Crown Land by Bahamians.

Mr. Ferguson was also apart of a committee in attempting to advance plans for the introduction of Local Government in New Providence.

To his family we offer our prayers on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen!