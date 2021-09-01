Former FNM Percival Roberts enters the Fort Charlotte race and former MP Mark Humes says he is backing Alfred Sears…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning OUTGOING former MP for Fort Charlotte Mark Humes has thrown his support behind incoming MP Alfred Sears to become the next MP for the community.

Humes was unceremoniously dumped from the candidates list of the FNM and ignored as he sought nomination by the party. He rose to his feet in disgust in the House of Assembly, demanding respect from the Outgoing Prime Minister.

Humes has not lifted one finger to assist the FNM candidate and told friends he will do nothing to help the party in the upcoming election season.

Now an interesting twist has come. A rabid FNM and businessman in Fort Charlotte, Percival Roberts, has entered the race. Roberts, who we understand has the support of key FNM generals in the area, is knocking on door to door asking for support.

FNM turned Independent Roberts is the owner of Geneva Brass Seafood in the community.

Following the disastrous Crisis in Tokyo led by the FNM Candidate in his role as BAAAs President and with the FNM votes now being split with Roberts having nominated, residents tell us Alfred Sears could begin readying his Parliamentary suit for the October 6th Opening of Parliament

We report yinner decide!