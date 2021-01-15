FORMER Fresh Market Manager Charged with Theft!

Esther Joseph, 35 escorted to court on theft charges.

NASSAU| A former front end manager at Solomon’s Fresh Market is accused of stealing over $1,200 from the luxury food store last March.

Prosecutors say Esther Joseph, 35, falsified documents to say the store didn’t receive any cash on March 15 and 18.

Joseph is accused of stealing $883.93 on March 15 and $447.43 on March 18.

She denied charges of falsification of accounts and stealing by reason of employment at her arraignment.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes set bail at $2,000 and set a trial for June 16.