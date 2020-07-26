Former GG son and AG brother-in-law failed to appear at his rape retrial of a 13-year-old

Joseph Foulkes

NASSAU| Prosecutors are appealing an acquittal decision of a rapist who is also the brother-in-law of Attorney General Carl Bethel.

Joseph Foulkes, the brother of Cabinet Minister Dion Foulkes, was convicted in the 2012 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Court of Appeal President Sir Michael Barnett has set the appeal for September 3rd after prosecutors failed to inform Foulkes of his hearing.

Foulkes was sentenced to 10 years during his trial back in 2015. He won his case on appeal back in 2018 and was granted bail pending a retrial.

Well, what in the hell is this! I bet yinner did not know another powerfully connected convicted rapist was walking around a neighbourhood near you.

We report yinner decide!