Former Governor General AD Hanna dies at 93

Nassau| Former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna has died. He was 93.

Hanna, who is the father of Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, became a household name in Bahamian politics in the 1950s.

As a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Hanna represented the Ann’s Town, Nassau constituency in the House of Assembly from 1960 to 1992.

Hanna served in a number of cabinet posts, including Deputy Prime Minister from 1967 to 1984, and Minister of Finance from 1973 to 1984.

In 1984, Hanna resigned as Deputy Prime Minister.

In February 2006, Hanna was appointed Governor General under the first Christie Administration. He served as the country’s head of state until April 2010.

In 2014, the first Legend-class patrol boat of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was commissioned as HMBS Arthur Dion Hanna

The Gallery offers its condolences to the Hanna family.

