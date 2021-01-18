Former national athlete Carol Woodside-Phillips recovers miraculously following open heart surgery in Virginia…

Carol Woodside-Phillips

NASSAU| The prayerful community of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Woodside family and the Sporting Community of the Bahamas is celebrating what can only be described as a miracle.

Former Government High graduate, national athlete and Bahamian, Carol Woodside-Phillips, is celebrating what can only be described as a miracle following open heart surgery in Virginia last week.

About two weeks ago, Woodside-Phillips, while in her hometown of Virginia, was listed to get a new heart. Miraculously, through an abundance of prayers from the parish family and strong, prayerful Bahamian community, she was called up for a new heart (which was a miracle in itself).

Today, Woodside-Phillips is on a path to recovery and is up and about, talking and communicating with her Bahamian family.

Her former coach and former Minister for Youth Sports and Culture Mr. Neville Wisdom expressed joy for the miracle of the former CARIFTA athlete. “Woodside-Phillips is a testimony and this great news today of her recovery is an example of the power of prayer. She is a national treasure to the country and this news today brings joy to the Woodside family and the Bahamian community at large.”

Bahamas Press expresses our jubilation upon hearing the news and sounds with Loud Praise – THERE IS NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH!

