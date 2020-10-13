Former National Security Darold Rolle found dead inside his home…

News from around the country!

Darold Rolle

NASSAU| BP can now confirm the passing of Former Minister of National Security, Education and MP for North Andros Mr. Darold Rolle was found dead inside his home in WESTRIDGE this morning.

Bishop Simeon B. Hall who lost his brother Dennis Hall over the weekend has tested positive for COVID19 and call on Bahamians to pray for him.

Punch calls Minnis Government $600 million loan a Scandal

Well! MY Decent American Friends Agrees that Hubert Minnis Government is Corrupt, Crooked and Criminal and dey gats to GO!

