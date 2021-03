Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham

NASSAU| Well, former PM Hubert Ingraham aka Papa has been released from Doctor’s Hospital and is now being allowed to return home to complete his treatment.

Mr. Ingraham was admitted last week Monday and not one word was uttered by the press until the reports of his hospitalization surfaced on social media. WHAT WERE THEY HIDING?

Both the former PM and wife has tested positive for Covid19.

