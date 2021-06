file photo

BP Breaking| Police have in their custody at this hour the son of a retired officer, who mysteriously died in his sleep Friday morning.

The son has been arrested on suspicion. Officers have reason to believe the young man is behind the death of his father after there was a fight where the father took a blow to the head. He was found dead in his sleep the following morning.

Details are developing and your BP – which do not sleep – is on the job!

We report yinner decide!