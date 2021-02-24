Former Prime Minister admitted to Doctor’s Hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID19…

Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham aka Papa has been admitted to hospital exhibiting symptoms consistent with Covid19.

The former Prime Minister was admitted to Doctor’s Hospital on Monday and has been monitored 24-hours as his condition worsen early in he week.

Papa has some precondition issues, and one time had a pacemaker, which places him at high-risk in this pandemic.

Sources close to the care of the PM confirmed that Papa was making progress, however, he was not out the woods yet.

Meanwhile, some close supporters of Mr. Ingraham are disturbed by the fact that the Minnis Government, after many opportunities to update the nation on these developments, have failed to disclose the condition of a man, who is considered to be great son of the nation.

“Hubert Minnis, who is a medical doctor by the way, has yet to inform the nation or the press or even share his concern for the man who gave him political birth. This proves how heartless Minnis really is. He don’t care! To ignore informing the public on the condition of the former Prime Minister is a disgrace! What is the government doing to make sure that Mr. Ingraham is getting all the care and attention he need after his years of service to the nation? Look what the FNM has come to!” an angry supporter told BP.

On behalf of all at Bahamas Press we would like to offer our best wishes, and prayers to the former Prime Minister and hope for a speedy recovery.

We report yinner decide!