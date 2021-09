NASSAU| Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said his name wasn’t included in the list of early voters in the Killarney constituency even though he registered for the advanced poll.

Ingraham, seen holding up a Special Voter’s Certificate, issued by Parliamentary Registration Department, arrived at Gambier Primary School around 1 p.m.

When asked what he makes of the process here today, Ingraham said, “I don’t make of nothing”.

The former prime minister said he intends to vote next week