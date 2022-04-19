Former prison officer gunned down after being released on bail today!

Desmond Gilbert

NASSAU| A former prison officer is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot multiple times shortly after he was released on bail today.

Desmond Gilbert, of Big Pond, was shot multiple times this afternoon after gunmen opened fire on the car he was traveling in about a quarter-mile from the court complex.

Gilbert was arrested last week after police allegedly caught him with a loaded gun.

He was granted $5,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville today. That was quick!

Gilbert lost his job after he was arrested several years ago on another gun charge.

That case is still pending.