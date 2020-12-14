Former RBC employee charged with fraud!

Erma Mitchell, 67, in cuffs

NASSAU| A former Royal Bank of Canada employee was charged today with using forged documents to obtain bogus loans.

Prosecutors say that Erma Mitchell, 67, fraudulently obtained $368,900 from the bank by submitting forged loan applications in the names of various borrowers.

Mitchell allegedly carried out the bogus loan scheme while working as a personal financial services officer at the bank between April 2008 and December 2009.

Mitchell denied charges of falsification of accounts, forgery, uttering forged documents and fraud by false pretenses at her arraignment before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister.

She was denied bail. However, her lawyer Jairam Mangra has made an emergency bail application in the Supreme Court.

Mitchell’s trial is set for May 25.