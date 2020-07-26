FORTY-TWO (42) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES – Update #105

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are forty-two (42) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to three hundred sixteen (316). There are one hundred fifty-five (155) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, one hundred twenty-four (124) confirmed cases in New Providence, twenty-one (21) confirmed cases in Bimini, six (6) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, four (4) confirmed cases in Cat Cay, three (3) confirmed cases in Moore’s Island, two (2) confirmed cases in Cat Island, and one (1) case in Great Guana Cay.

The case breakdown per island is as follows: