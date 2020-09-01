Four RBDF Marines charged with breaching the curfew rules as they hang at a club on Abaco…

Top left Lamon Johnson, top right Ashton Darville, bottom left Shavargo Greene and right Yomonica Bethel

NASSAU| Four Defence Force Officers pleaded NOT GUILTY to breaking curfew at the Farm Club at 11 pm. top left Lamon Johnson, top right Ashton Darville, bottom left Shavargo Greene, and right Yomonica Bethel were granted $500 and released today.

The group was charged with behaving inappropriately at the club on Abaco.

It is alleged that one of the officers went as far as to pull his service revolver on a pair at the club. So what happened to the rest of the club-goers?

One of the marines was accused of stealing. They will return to court in November for trial.

