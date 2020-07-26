Fox Hill Police Station Closed after officer tests positive for Covid19!

file photo

By Thegallery242.com

Fox Hill Police Station was forced to temporarily shut down for deep cleaning on Saturday after a police officer attached to the eastern New Providence station tested positive for COVID-19.

The station is back open after being sanitized. It is unclear if other police officers at the station had to quarantine after being exposed to the infected officer.

The Fox Hill station is the third building under the Royal Bahamas Police Force to be closed after an officer tested positive. The Fort Charlotte Police Station was temporarily closed last week and the Criminal Records Office will remain closed until August 7 after one police officer tested positive and six others displayed symptoms of the virus.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle and National Security Minister Marvin Dames have remained silent on the growing number of police officers becoming infected with covid-19.