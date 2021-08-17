Fox Hill Police Station is reporting homicide #77 right in its backyard! WHAT IS THIS?

Navada Nairn aka “Booker” from Elizabeth Estates and known to police shot dead in the back of Fox Hill Police Station…

Navada Nairn aka “Booker” from Elizabeth Estates and known to police shot dead in the back of Fox Hill Police Station…

NASSAU| It is interesting indeed how all kinds of murders occur right in the yard of the Fox Hill police station and this morning is no different.

Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #77 this morning right in the back of the Fox Hill Police Station.

We can confirm a male was shot multiple times with an AK-47. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene as his murderer just vanished in full view of the station.

The victim who appears to be in his 20s is referred to as Navada Nairn “Booker”. May he rest in peace.

