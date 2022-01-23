Freeport women knocked to the ground and robbed by wicked light-skinned male…

Crime and violence against women and girls increases by the day!

file photo

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama police are still searching for a male who robbed and punched a woman as she made her way to a bus stand on January 19.

The male sneaked up on the woman, punched her to the ground and then grabbed her bag. The incident occurred around 10am in the East Mall Drive area. The male was light skinned and unmasked at the time.

The woman had to be taken to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries from the ordeal.

Women in the Bahamas have become the targets of serious crimes and it is becoming unsafe for them to walk the streets of the country. However, the heinous acts of violence against women and girls in the Bahamas has been met with much silence.

WHAT IS THIS?!

We report yinner decide!