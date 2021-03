Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper arrives at the House of Assembly to destroy the FNM Government. – FILE PHOTO (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

PLP Deputy Leader, Chester Cooper said if the PLP are elected to office, the first thing they will do is conduct a proper fiscal review.

“We are in a worst off position because of the lackluster fiscal efforts by this government,” Cooper said.

“I do not envy your position. Be honest with the Bahamian people. Be transparent.

Your fiscal strategy was flawed from the start and was untenable from the beginning.”