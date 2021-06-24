Fugitive charged over cocaine seizure

A man who evaded authorities for 15 months is behind bars today.

According to the Drug Enforcement Unit, Antonio Baillou was a fugitive since March 11, 2020.

That’s when he allegedly fled the Customs Hall at Lynden Pindling International Airport, leaving behind school bags with cocaine hidden in the lining. The drugs weighed 23 pounds and have an estimated value of $200,000.

In his haste, Baillou allegedly left his IDs behind.

Baillou, 41, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply and conspiracy to import cocaine.

He is also accused of committing those offenses.

The magistrate will decide whether Baiilou will be freed on bail pending trial on July 2.