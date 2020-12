Ted and Myrtle Sweeting…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing just less than 40 minutes ago the passing of Mortician Mr Ted Sweeting of Sweeting Mortuary.

Just on Nov. 11 his wife passed away and we can tell you is yet to be buried.

Mr. Sweeting was a beloved Valley Boy and faithful St. Agnes parishioner.

He is survived by his children Damien, Dominic, Robin and Charmaine Sweeting, Please keep the Sweeting Family in prayer!!

May Myrtle and Ted Sweeting, Rest in Peace!!!