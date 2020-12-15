Funeral plans for Mr Ted Sweeting underway….

“Da Bishop” His Grace Ted Sweeting at the 20q2 Boxing Day Valley Boys Group lineup. Mr. Sweeting owner of Sweeting Mortuary died yesterday.

NASSAU| Ted Sweeting has left us at age 80 years.

BP delivers our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren, other family members, St. Agnes Anglican Church family, the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group, The staff at Sweetings Mortuary and all who loved him.

Bahamas Press is learning his wife Myrtle Sweeting, who passed away back in Nov will be laid to rest this weekend and Ted is expected to be laid to rest in the New Year.

Both events are expected to have a huge Junkanoo parade! Rest Eternal Grant Unto Them O LORD! May they rest in peace.