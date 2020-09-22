Gaming Board offices closed as two COVID cases surfaced…

Centerville House.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is learning from Cabinet Meeting today that two individuals have tested positive for Covid19 at the Gaming Board. As a matter of public safety the Board has closed its offices for the past two weeks.

Both staffers who tested had their tests paid for by the Board.

Meanwhile, other staff are still trying to figure out more details and so BP is here to tell ya!

BP is now wondering how many of the staff members, who interacted with those two positive cases know their status? Many staff are in the dark as to what has happened.

Meanwhile, BP is learning several staff inside the Ministry of Works where a COVID19 spread/outbreak has happened are reporting for work. This is incredible! When yinner ga learn?