Sario Stuart, 23

NASSAU| A nephew of Stephen “Die” Stubbs, the alleged leader of the One Order street gang was murdered Saturday night, the latest casualty of a wave of tit-for-tat gun violence.

Sario Stuart, 23, was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex, a few streets away from where he lived in Ridgeland Park West around 9pm.

Another of Stubbs’ nephews was shot in the arm while walking on Colleton Street in Ridgeland Park last September.

