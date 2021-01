Reynold Christopher Robinson aka ‘da Flasher’

FREEPORT| Reynold Christopher Robinson aka ‘da Flasher’ was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 today for Indecent Assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $3,500 bail.

Robinson has to to wear an ankle monitoring device and is required to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 63-year-old will return to court on March 17th.