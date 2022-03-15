GBUC Launches Smart Meter Upgrade Program

http://bahamasgrandbahamanews.com/

Freeport, GB, The Bahamas: – The Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC) Limited is excited to announce the launch of its smart meter upgrade program, which commenced Saturday, February 19, 2022, in West End and will work east to cover all customers across Grand Bahama.

Philcher Grant, Chief Operating Officer of GBUC & Public Affairs stated, “This is GBUC’s first step in the automation of our metering system.” She added that the completion of this project will improve the efficiency of operations and mitigate the need to estimate accounts, while providing a greater accuracy of metering.

In addition to the smart meter upgrade program, GBUC has implemented an overall improvement strategy, which includes a leak detection program, preventative maintenance, and equipment modernization. Ms. Grant added, “As the company continues to progress and invest in building back stronger & better, all of these initiatives are a part of GBUC’s long-term asset management program to ensure we remain resilient against climate change and future storms.”

Anastasia Rahming, Utility Relations Supervisor noted that GBUC’s replacement of older meters with advanced technology smart metering, will enable the utility to address hard to access areas, as well as perform remote readings. “Our GBUC team encourages customers to assist us with the execution of this program by ensuring that crews can easily access the meters, by removing all debris from around the area of the meter and securing all dogs.” She advised that there will be a brief interruption in service for 30-minute intervals while crews remove the current meter and replace it with the new smart meter.

This past weekend the work in West End was completed and crews are scheduled to continue the program in the areas of Jones Town, Sea Grape, Pine Forest, and Holmes Rock on February 26 & 27, 2022. Customers are encouraged to follow the Grand Bahama Utility Company Facebook page or visit www.grandbahamautility.com for the latest change-out area updates.